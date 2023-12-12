Exclusive! Brijendra Kala has his hands full with projects but here are the directors that he wishes to work with, deets inside

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Brijendra Kala talked about his desired actor, director, character and much more.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 19:58
Brijendra

MUMBAI: There are times when some actors leave a mark with their characters and one of the actors is Brijendra kala who has given us a number of performances which all prove what a fine actor and a great talent he is.

The actor started his journey with the movie Haasil which was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. His breakthrough came with the role in Paan Singh Tomar which was an Irrfan Khan led movie, once again directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

In recent years the actor has given mind blowing performances in projects like Firki, Luck Shots, OMG 2, Ajmer 92, Mandali, Samosa and Sons and many more.

Recently, he was seen playing a pivotal role in the series The Aam Aadmi Family. The show has worked out really well and had 3 successful seasons. However, the 4th season of the show has now been released and the audience are really in love with it.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Brijendra Kala talked about his desired actor, director, character and much more.

Since you have worked with so many actors and directors in your career, who are your desired actors and directors?

I have not yet worked with Vishal Bharadwaj, Anurag Kashyap, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Otherwise, I have worked with all the renowned directors and good directors. I’m working with new directors as well and getting to know a lot of new things. Maybe someday I will get to work with directors that I haven’t got the chance to work with. In terms of actors, I think I have worked with almost all of them. Surely there still might be actors with whom I have not worked yet but mostly I have worked with everyone.

Is there a desired character?

I always talk about and want to do characters like how Kanhaiya Laal and Om Prakash Ji used to play. According to the story, the lead will be someone else but when you see them, it looks like they are the prominent ones. It was that kind of value. I would love to do such characters, otherwise, I don’t have any specific type of character in my mind. I don’t need a special character but I want to play a character that has some shades.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have 3 Maddock movies coming up. Murder Mubarak, Sarvgun Sampann and Romi Ki Sharaafat. There’s also Jeevan Bima Yogna, Johnny Jumper, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein part 2, Good Luck, and many more

This was our conversation with the actor Brijendra Kala. Tell us what you think about it, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

