Exclusive! Brijendra Kala roped in for movie Mujahid

Actor Bijendra Kala who is known for Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Sherni and others all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Mujahid which will be directed by Sachin Kaushik

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television Tellychakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt then actor Brijendra Kala has been roped in for the movie Mujahid. Yes you heard right actor Brijendra Kala  who has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Sherni, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Janhit Mein Jaari and others is now all set to be seen in an upcoming movie titled Mujahid which will be directed by Sachin Kaushik.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer in this upcoming movie, as it is always a treat to watch the work coming from the side of the actor.

