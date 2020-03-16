Exclusive! BubblePur and Crime Patrol actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade roped in for Netflix show CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world..

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade has been roped in for the upcoming Netflix web series. Yes you heard right, actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade who is known for her amazing projects like BubblePur, Crime Patrol and others is now all set to be seen in an upcoming Netflix show CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what she has to offer with the show.

Talking about the cast of the movie it has Kalpesh Rajgor, Shamik Abbas, Vidhaan Sharma, Manav Kaul, Hardika Sharma, Tillotama Shome

