Exclusive! BubblePur and Crime Patrol actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade roped in for Netflix show CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra

Actress Bhavna Rokade who is known for her project BubblePur and Crime Patrol is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Netflix show CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 13:24
movie_image: 
Exclusive! BubblePur and Crime Patrol actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade roped in for Netflix show CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world..

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade  has been roped in for the upcoming Netflix web series. Yes you heard right, actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade who is known for her amazing projects like BubblePur, Crime Patrol  and others is now all set to be seen in an upcoming Netflix show CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra. 

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Arun Bakshi joins Bhavna Rokade for an upcoming short movie)

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what she has to offer with the show.

Talking about the cast of the movie it has Kalpesh Rajgor, Shamik Abbas, Vidhaan Sharma, Manav Kaul, Hardika Sharma, Tillotama Shome

How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Arun Bakshi joins Bhavna Rokade for an upcoming short movie)

CA TOPPER TRIBHUVAN MISHRA Netflix Shrikant Verma NEW WEB SERIES KALPESH RAJGOR SHAMIK ABBAS VIDHAAN SHARMA Manav Kaul HARDIKA SHARMA Tillotama Shome Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 13:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Meet the new trio on the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Exclusive! Sony TV’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi gears up to take a leap!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Sony TV's long-running...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Superb! Vaibhav declares his alliance with Isha, Shree manipulates Panditji against Menaka
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Tanvi Malhara on working with Kunal Jaisingh in Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: I was extremely happy and so was my sister when she came to know that I'm paired opposite Kunal
MUMBAI: Tanvi Malhara has made her small screen debut with Colors' recently released show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. ...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Upcoming Drama! Members of Sai Darshan society dig out the mystery behind stolen phone
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Maddam Sir: Angry! SHO Haseena Malik declares Amar Vidrohi unfit for a case leaving him annoyed
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! BubblePur and Crime Patrol actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade roped in for Netflix show CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra
Exclusive! BubblePur and Crime Patrol actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade roped in for Netflix show CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra
Latest Video