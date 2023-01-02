Exclusive! BubblePur, Crime Patrol actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade roped in for 'Sihr The Case Of Exorcism' directed by Nekib Ahmed

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television. Keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade has been roped in for a horror movie. Yes, you heard right! Actress Bhavna Kiran Rokade has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing projects like BubblePur, Crime Patrol. She is now all set to be seen in an upcoming horror movie titled 'Sihr The Case Of Exorcism' directed by Nekib Ahmed, coming from Earth Film Productions. The movie will be produced by Vandana Sethi.

Well, detailed information about the character that she will be playing is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what she has to offer in this upcoming project.

