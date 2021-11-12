EXCLUSIVE! Chaman Bahar actor Bhagwan Tiwari to FEATURE in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Jogira Sara Ra Ra

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from BTown.

the exclusive news is that Chaman Bahar actor Bhagwan Tiwari will feature in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Now, the exclusive news is that Chaman Bahar actor Bhagwan Tiwari will feature in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra, details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

We have seen the actor in movies like Raees, Special 26, A Wednesday, Chaman Bahar and more. Well, it would be interesting to see what kind of a character will he portray in the film as he has already proven his versatility from his previous projects.

