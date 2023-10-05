Exclusive! Chhatrasal actor Sudeep Sarangi roped in for Maddock films’ next

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with another piece of information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Sudeep Sarangi will be seen in an upcoming movie of Maddock films. Yes you heard right, actor Sudeep Sarangi who was seen and loved in the projects like Chatrasal is now all set to be seen in an upcoming movie of Maddock films titled Rumy ki Sharafat.

Well the movie is said to be a comedy movie, and the detailed information on the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

