Exclusive! Chhoti Sardarni actress Alika Nair roped in for movie Ghudchadi

Chhoti Sardarni actress Alika Nair to be seen in the upcoming movie Ghudchadi which has Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 16:24
Alika Nair

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to delever some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, ott and television we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Alika Nair will be seen in the upcoming movie along with Sanjay Dutt. Yes you hears right actress Alika Nair who was seen and loved in the projects like Choti Sardarni will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ghudchadi which has Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the leading role.

Well, the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what the different she has to offer with this upcoming movie.

No doubt this movie has already grabbed the attention of the fans with its amazing star cast, what are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/18/2023 - 16:24

