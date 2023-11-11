Exclusive! Child actor Angad Maholay to be seen in Vash Hindi remake

Actor child actor Angad Maholay who was seen in Fukrey 3 and Trial Period is all set to be seen in the Hindi remake of movie Vash that has Ajay Devgn in the lead
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that child actor Angad Maholay will be seen in the Hindi remake of movie Vash. Yes you heard right Actor child actor Angad Maholay who was seen in Fukrey 3 and Trial Period is all set to be seen in the Hindi remake of movie Vash that has Ajay Devgn in the lead.  

The Hindi version will also have R. Madhavan, and Jyothika. The adaptation is directed by Vikas Bahl cand it will also have names like Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj. Also the shoot of the has been wrapped and the shoot has been completed in the time frame of just 50 days.

Well the detailed information about the character played by the child star Angad Maholayis still awaited but we look forward to seeing what he has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the Hindi version of the movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

