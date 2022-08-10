Exclusive! Child actor Anish Railkar roped in for movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Actor Anish Railkar who was seen in Tooth Pari is now all set to be seen in the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar which has Randeep Hooda
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 11:11
movie_image: 
Child actor Anish Railkar

MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from Bollywood digital and television TellyChakkar is back with another explosive from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actor Anish Railkar has been roped in for the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar, yes you heard right child actor Anish Kumar was seen and loved in Tooth Pari is now all set to be seen in the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar which has Randeep Hooda in the lead.

Also read –  Exclusive! Gul Panag roped in for movie 'Aloo Bhujia'

Well, the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie, do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Must Read! Before Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases, here’s a look at the highest-rated films of the superstar

Swatantra Veer Savarkar Anish Railkar Randeep Hooda Tooth Pari Netflix Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 11:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha get engaged; wedding to be held in October
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra had earlier sparked dating rumours with AAP leader Raghav Chadha with her...
Abdu Rozik returns to hometown to celebrate Eid with family
MUMBAI :Tajik singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik shared his plans for Eid this year and said he is...
Cast of 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii' celebrates its 100 episodes
MUMBAI :TV actors Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav have all the reasons to celebrate as their show 'Pyar Ke Saat...
Exclusive! Child actor Anish Railkar roped in for movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from Bollywood digital and television...
Amazing! Jay Soni leaves fans nostalgic; catches-up with the cast of his This show, read on to know more,..
MUMBAI :Jay Soni is the handsome face that has many Tv shows to his credit. The actor’s role in Star Bharat's show...
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Kavita Banerjee raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI :Over the time with her sizzling looks and her acting actress Kavita Banerjee has been grabbing the attention of...
Recent Stories
wedding to be held in October
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha get engaged; wedding to be held in October
Latest Video
Related Stories
wedding to be held in October
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha get engaged; wedding to be held in October
Sad! Bollywood actors whose films released after their demise
Sad! Bollywood actors whose films released after their demise
Must Read! Before Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases, here’s a look at the highest-rated films of the supers
Must Read! Before Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases, here’s a look at the highest-rated films of the superstar
Vicky Kaushal
Pamela Chopra demise: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and other celebs reach Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to offer their condolences
Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji
Pamela Chopra demise: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and other celebs reach Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to mourn singer-producer’s death
Vardhan Puri
Vardhan Puri reveals how he manifested his next with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri!