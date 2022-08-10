Exclusive! Child actor Anish Railkar roped in for movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar

MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from Bollywood digital and television TellyChakkar is back with another explosive from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actor Anish Railkar has been roped in for the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar, yes you heard right child actor Anish Kumar was seen and loved in Tooth Pari is now all set to be seen in the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar which has Randeep Hooda in the lead.

Well, the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

