Exclusive! Child actor Nidheesh Jain to be seen in the upcoming Salman Khan starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of superstar Salman Khan titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is indeed the much awaited movie of the Year, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie ever since the teaser and the new song from the film was out.

And now, keeping the promise to deliver exclusive information coming from Bollywood, Digital and Television, we are back with another explosive news from the entertainment world!

TellyChakar has exclusively learnt that child actor Nidheesh Jain has been roped in for the upcoming movie Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, yes you heard right, child actor Nidheesh Jain who has been contribution with his craft is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Salman Khan starrer action drama.

ALSO READ – (Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya )

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor Nidheesh Jain is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie as the movie ha a big buzz all around.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

The movie is all set to hit the big screen on Eid 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read – (Pathaan vs Tiger movie to Swara Bhasker getting married; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day)