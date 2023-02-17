Exclusive! Child actor Nidheesh Jain to be seen in the upcoming Salman Khan starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Child artist Nidheesh Jain is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated to release this year.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 12:50
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of superstar Salman Khan titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is indeed the much awaited movie of the Year, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie ever since the teaser and the new song from the film was out.

TellyChakar has exclusively learnt that child actor Nidheesh Jain has been roped in for the upcoming movie Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, yes you heard right, child actor Nidheesh Jain who has been contribution with his craft is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Salman Khan starrer action drama.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor Nidheesh Jain is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie as the movie ha a big buzz all around.

The movie is all set to hit the big screen on Eid 2023.

