EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Nirbhay Thakur bags Zee Studios’ upcoming film “Covid Stories”

MUMBAI : Zee Studios has always been at the forefront in bringing great content for the audience. It has yet again an interesting project in its bag titled “Covid Stories. It is set to release soon.

As per sources, Nirbhay Thakur is going to be a part of the film.

Nirbhay Thakur is known for Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye and Wagle Ki Duniya. He is a child model and has done a lot of ad shoots. He has walked for many ramp shows for children’s fashion weeks.

Not much is known about his character, but he would be playing a pivotal role in the film.

Zee Studios is a film production and distribution studio established in 2012, as a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.

It has produced films like Gadar, Jazbaa, Sairat, Rustom, Mom, Manikarnika, Kesari and many more.

