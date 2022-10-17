EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Varun Buddhadev bags Zee Studios’ upcoming film “Covid Stories”

MUMBAI : Zee Studios has always been at the forefront in bringing great content for the audience. It has yet again an interesting project in its bag titled “Covid Stories. It is set to release soon.

As per sources, Varun Buddhadev has bagged the film. There is not much information about his character but he is said to play an important role.

Varun Buddhadev is a renowned Indian child actor who has played major roles in films Toolsidas Junior and RRR. Besides that he has played major roles in various big banner films, web-series, TV serials, music videos & big brand's commercial ads.

Varun started his acting career with a TV commercial at the age of 8 years and subsequently he got selected for multiple TV commercials, TV serials, films & web-series. He has played the young title character role in the film Prithviraj and lead role in an upcoming web series Yaar Dost.

Zee Studios is a film production and distribution studio established in 2012, as a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.

It has produced films like Gadar, Jazbaa, Sairat, Rustom, Mom, Manikarnika, Kesari and many more.

