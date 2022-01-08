Exclusive! Child Actress Eva Chhibber bags a role in Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

We are back with breaking news from the entertainment industry as we exclusively learnt that child actress Eva has bagged a role in Kangana Ranaut's directorial film Emergency.

The details regarding her role are not yet revealed but supposedly her role will bring in a big transformation in everyone’s lives in the film. She might play a pivotal role.

The film is bankrolled by Manikarnika Films.

Talking about ‘Emergency’, Kangana Ranaut essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, and she is currently busy shooting for it. The film’s narrative is based on the emergency declared in India between 1975 to 1977. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana herself. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

While Kangana plays Indira Gandhi and Anupam Kher plays the revolutionary leader JP Narayan, the makers have now revealed that actor Shreyas Talpade will be essaying the important role of late politician Atal Behari Vajpayee, who had served three terms as the country’s Prime Minister.

