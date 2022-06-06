Exclusive! Child actress Ridhi Sharma roped in for Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Child actress Ridhi Sharma is all set to be seen in an upcoming Bollywood movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which has Salman Khan in the leading role
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Upcoming movie of Salman Khan Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, the movie which has Pooja Hegde along with the actor is making headlines because of his amazing star cast and new addition to the team.

And now TellyChakkar has exclusive information with regards to the upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the actress Ridhi Sharma has been roped in for the movie, yes you heard right child actress Ridhi Sharma is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

ALSO READ – (Awesome! Jagapathi Babu to be part of ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’)

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress Ridhi Sharma is still awaited but we look forward to see what she has to offer in this upcoming movie as all eyes are for the movie because it has megastar Salman Khan.

The movie is the remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram and it will be directed by Farhad Samji.

How excited are you for the movie Kabhi Edi Kabhi Diwali and to see the actress Ridhi Sharma, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (OMG! Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia locked out of Nikamma promotional event)

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 13:46

Latest Video