Exclusive! Child artists Rikshit Raj and Kian Makwana to be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Child actors Rikshit Raj and Kian Makwana are all set to be seen in the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 12:36
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and now, keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Upcoming movie of Salman Khan titled Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is no doubt creating a big buzz right now all over the internet, and the fans are looking forward to the movie and want to know every detail about the movie.

Today, we have some exclusive information with the regards to the movie!
 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actors Rikshit Raj and Kian Makwana has been roped in for the movie!

Yes you heard right. Child artists Rikshit Raj and Kian Makwana who has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his their beautiful acting over the time, are now all set to be part of the upcoming action drama titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by these talents is still awaited as the movie is already the talk of the town much before the release.  

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Do let us know in the comment section below

The movie is all set to hit the big screen on Eid 2023.
 
For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

RIKSHIT RAJ KIAN MAKWANA Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Siddharth Nigam Raghav Juyal SHEHNAZ GILL BOLLYWOOD NEWS Bollywood movies
About Author

