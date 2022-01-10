Exclusive! "Chiranjeevi was the only person apart from me to sleep on my couch" Salman Khan addresses this incident as costing couch

MUMBAI: The trailer of the movie Godfather has finally out, the movie which has Megastar Chiranjeevi along with superstar Salman Khan in an extended cameo is directed by Mohan Raja.

During the trailer launch of the movie which was held Mumbai Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi spilled details about upcoming movie. On being the part of the movie Salman Khan said that casting couch is happened and it is true, Salman Khan jokingly said that when he was shooting with for an commercial, Chiranjeevi was the only one who was sleeping on his couch apart from him. Salman Khan addresses this incident as the casting couch.

Also read (Good News! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh put the Separation Rumors to rest with THIS Instagram post

Chiranjeevi revealed that he is very happy and proud that his son Ram Charan's name was taken at the Oscars as the special mention for the movie RRR. Chiranjeevi said that is not only because of one actor but it is the collective effort of the entire team director SS Rajamouli and he is very happy and proud.

Talking about Godfather getting clash with the movie Ghost which has Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan in the leading role Chiranjeevi said that we are not here for such competitions if a movie is content driven, audience will select the best content and that movie will win hearts.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Godfather, do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read (Wow! From massive living room to neatly organized kitchen, take a sneak peek into Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s new luxurious duplex home)