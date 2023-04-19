Exclusive Chor Chor Super Chor and Eeb Allay Ooo actor Nitin Goel roped in for movie Despatch

Actor Nitin Goel who was seen and loved in Chor Chor Super Chor, Eeb Allay Ooo! Is now all set to be seen in the movie Despatch
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 21:38
movie_image: 
Exclusive Chor Chor Super Chor and Eeb Allay Ooo actor Nitin Goel roped in for movie Despatch

MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information coming from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Nitin Goel is all set to be seen in the movie Despatch, yes you heard, actor Nitin Goel who was seen and loved in Chor Chor Super Chor and Eeb Allay Ooo! Is now all set to be seen in the movie Despatch which has Manoj Bajpai in the leading role.

Also read – Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill reveals she connected with THIS co-star the most on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Well, the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor Nitin Goel is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie, do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Sabka Sai actor Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers

NITIN GOEL DESPTACH Manoj Bajpai Netflix new movie Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 21:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trending! Song Tere Bina, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out some of the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:Giving the daily dose of trending information coming from the entertainment world, TellyChakkar is back with...
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive Chor Chor Super Chor and Eeb Allay Ooo actor Nitin Goel roped in for movie Despatch
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Exclusive! Arrchita Agarwaal and Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers
MUMBAI:With the rise in consumption of content we can see amazing projects are being made, our filmmakers never fail to...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Afwaah
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
Exclusive! Balveer Returns and Naagin 6 actress Nandani Tiwary roped in for YRF’s next
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world...
Recent Stories
Trending! Song Tere Bina, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out some of the trending news of the day
Trending! Song Tere Bina, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out some of the trending news of the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Trending! Song Tere Bina, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out some of the trending news of the day
Trending! Song Tere Bina, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out some of the trending news of the day
Exclusive! Arrchita Agarwaal and Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers
Exclusive! Arrchita Agarwaal and Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers
Exclusive! Balveer Returns and Naagin 6 actress Nandani Tiwary roped in for YRF’s next
Exclusive! Balveer Returns and Naagin 6 actress Nandani Tiwary roped in for YRF’s next
Shocking! After Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant gets death threats
Shocking! After Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant gets death threats
Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers
Exclusive! Sabka Sai actor Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Afwaah trailer:Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar starrer looks like interesting film about how rumours spread like fire on social media