Exclusive Chor Chor Super Chor and Eeb Allay Ooo actor Nitin Goel roped in for movie Despatch

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Nitin Goel is all set to be seen in the movie Despatch, yes you heard, actor Nitin Goel who was seen and loved in Chor Chor Super Chor and Eeb Allay Ooo! Is now all set to be seen in the movie Despatch which has Manoj Bajpai in the leading role.

Well, the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor Nitin Goel is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie.

