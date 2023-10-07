Exclusive! Choreographer Shabina Khan comes onboard for Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s film

MUMBAI Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have together given hits like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Now, there have been reports that they are teaming up once again for a movie which is titled Prem Ki Shaadi.

While the movie is not yet officially announced, TellyChakkar has got an exclusive news about the film. Choreographer Shabina Khan, who has worked with Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya earlier, has been roped in to choreograph the songs of the movie. This has been confirmed by none other Shabina herself.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Shabina and when asked her that there are reports of Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya teaming up again and if she has been approached for the film, the choreographer said, “I am approached; I am aware of it that the project is being made and I will be on board.”

When I asked about when the shooting will start, she said, “That I don’t have any idea.” Further probed if the name of the film is Prem Ki Shaadi, “We don’t know about it. It seems like the audience has given the title. The title is not yet decided.”

Shabina has earlier worked with Salman Khan in films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tubelight, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and others. Sooraj Barjatya’s movies always have some wonderful songs, so we can expect a good much in his next as well.

Reportedly, the film will start rolling next month and will release on Diwali 2024. However, the announcement about the same is yet to be made.

