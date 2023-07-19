Exclusive! Choreographer Shabina Khan says, “It’s one of my biggest dreams to choreograph Shah Rukh Khan”

MUMBAI : Shabina Khan is one of the most popular choreographers we have in the Hindi film industry. She has worked with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many more. Shabina has also choreographed the songs in the upcoming movie Gadar 2.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Shabina, and when asked her about one actor she wishes to choreograph, she said, “I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and I haven’t choreographed him. It’s one of my biggest dreams to choreograph him; the day I became a choreographer since that day I have this dream. My first dream has come true as I choreographed Salman Khan that too very early in my career. But, I still dream to work with Shah Rukh bhai.”

“I have worked with him on screen. I had done a song with him in Baadshah movie in which I was the Police Inspector. I was in school I think at that time. So, I have worked with him on screen, but I haven’t worked with him behind the camera and I want to do that. It’s a wish and a big dream of mine,” she added.

Shabina Khan’s choreography has the perfect Desi touch to it and it will surely be interesting to watch SRK dance on her steps.

