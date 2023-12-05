Exclusive! Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Actor Harjot Singh who was seen in Dastaan E Kabul Alibaba and Choti Saradarni is all set to be seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
movie_image: 
Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Harjot Singh will be seen in the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Harjot Singh will be seen in the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, yes you heard right actor Harjot Singh who was seen and loved in Dastaan E Kabul Alibaba and Choti Saradarni is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role, the movie will be directed by Karan Johar.

The actor will be seen playing the best friend of the actor Ranveer Singh in the movie, well the detailed information about the character is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with the movie Rocky aur Rani Prem Kahani as the movie is already a big buzz all over internet.

