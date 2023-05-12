Exclusive! Chup and Your Honor actor Saad Baba roped in for a movie titled A Wedding Story

Actor Saad Baba who is known for Chup (2022), Your Honor (2020) and Project 9191 (2021) is now all set to be seen in the movie titled A Wedding Story directed by Abhinav Parekh
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms in terms of movies and OTT series. Now, keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, we are back with the same. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Saad Baba will be seen in the upcoming movie of Abhinav Parekh. Yes, you heard right. Actor Saad Baba who is known for Chup (2022), Your Honor (2020) and Project 9191 (2021) is now all set to be seen in the movie titled A Wedding Story directed by Abhinav Parekh

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer with this movie.

