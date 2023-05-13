Exclusive! City of Dreams 3 actress Priya Bapat says, “The story of the Gaikwad family is not based on a real-life event or any real politician”

Priya Bapat will next be seen in the OTT show City of Dreams season 3. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Priya and spoke to her about the show, if she was hesitant about any controversy and more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 18:44
movie_image: 
City of Dreams 3 poster

MUMBAI: Priya Bapat, who is a very popular name in the Marathi film industry, has left a mark on OTT with her show City of Dreams. After the two successful seasons, now the third season of City of Dreams is all set to premiere soon.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Priya and spoke to her about City of Dreams 3, if she was hesitant about any controversy and more...

Not many OTT series have reached season 3. So, when you started working on season 1 of City of Dreams, did you anticipate that there will be a season 3?

I didn’t think that three seasons would happen; I had no idea at all. Two seasons will happen. I knew that, but I didn’t know if season 3 will happen or not. But, I am happy that it happened.

Also Read: City of Dreams Season 3 trailer out! The political thriller gets personal and deadlier this time

We are living in a situation where even a tweet can get us into controversies. So, when City of Dreams was offered to you was there a hesitation before signing it that what if it gets into controversies?   

Firstly, there was no intent like that. Secondly, this was all fiction, it was a story that Nagesh and Rohit thought about and wrote. Of course, I believe that some incidents you see in real life, but the story of the Gaikwad family is not based on a real-life event or any real politician. So, I never felt that; I just felt that as an actor I just have to follow the script, rest all my director, producers, and platform will take care of.

You and Atul sir have worked together earlier in Happy Journey. So, how was it to be back on the sets with him?

When I came for a reading at Nagesh sir’s office, Atul was already there, and I was so pleasantly surprised to see him. The first line that Nagesh sir said was, ‘yes Amey Rao Gaikwad’. So, I was like this is nice because we already share that bond which is like a thick friendship over the years. It’s very nice to have a talented, brilliant co-actor who is also your best friend.

City of Dreams season 3 is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 26th May 2023.

Also Read:Exclusive! Atul Kulkarni on City of Dreams, “I was very comfortable and I never even doubted that we would get into any kind of controversy”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

 

Atul Kulkarni City of Dreams City of Dreams 3 Priya Bapat Eijaz Khan Nagesh Kukunoor Poornima Gaikwad Happy Journey
Tellychakkar Team

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 18:44

Recent Stories
Latest Video
