EXCLUSIVE: Crime Patrol actress Bhavna Rokade joins Ekta Tiwari and Sushant Kandya for the movie Vidya

Actress Bhavna Rokade, who is known for Crime Patrol and web series BubblePur, is all set to share screen space with Ekta Tiwari and Sushant Kandya in the movie Vidya.

21 Oct 2021 07:47 PM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Bhavana Rokade is all set to be seen in an upcoming movie titled Vidya. Yes, you heard right. Bhavana, who is known for projects like Crime Patrol and web series BubblePur, is now all set to share screen space with Ekta Tiwari and Sushant Kandya in the upcoming movie Vidya.

Well, detailed information about the character to be played by the actress is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what she has to offer in this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comment section below.

