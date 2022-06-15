EXCLUSIVE! Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors fame Kaushik Chakravorty to be seen in Siddharth Roy Kapur's film Bas Karo Aunty

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of films. 

We all know that a lot of movies are in the pipeline and several are just waiting to hit the theatres soon.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest updates from the movie world. 

We all know that Siddharth Roy Kapur's home banner Roy Kapur Films is all set to bring a new movie soon. 

The movie was first titled Anu Aunty and now the title has been changed to Bas Karo Aunty. 

ALSO READ: Latest update! Hansal Mehta’s critically acclaimed Scam 2003 season 2 commences shooting

We had previously reported about Qurbaan Hua actor Karan Jotwani roped in for the movie. 

The film also stars Mahima Makwana and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Kaushik Chakravorty is roped in for the movie. 

Nothing much is known about Kaushik's character yet. 

The actor was previously seen playing the role of Dr. Pranab Chakraborty, Chief Cardiac Surgeon of Ferdoon Meherzad Sheriar Hospital in Sony TV's show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Applause Entertainment and SonyLIV announce their lead actor for Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Sony TV Kaushik Chakravorty Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii Bas kauro Aunty Siddharth Roy Kapur Roy Kapur Films Ishwak Singh Mahima Makwana TellyChakkar
Latest Video