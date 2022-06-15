EXCLUSIVE! Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors fame Kaushik Chakravorty to be seen in Siddharth Roy Kapur's film Bas Karo Aunty

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of films.

We all know that Siddharth Roy Kapur's home banner Roy Kapur Films is all set to bring a new movie soon.

The movie was first titled Anu Aunty and now the title has been changed to Bas Karo Aunty.

We had previously reported about Qurbaan Hua actor Karan Jotwani roped in for the movie.

The film also stars Mahima Makwana and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Kaushik Chakravorty is roped in for the movie.

Nothing much is known about Kaushik's character yet.

The actor was previously seen playing the role of Dr. Pranab Chakraborty, Chief Cardiac Surgeon of Ferdoon Meherzad Sheriar Hospital in Sony TV's show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii.

