Exclusive! Dangal Anjali Sharma to be seen in the movie Sukhee starring Shilpa Shetty

Actress Anjali Sharma who was seen and loved in Dangal is all set to be seen in the movie Sukhee that has Shilpa Shetty in the lead
Anjali Sharma

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Anjali Sharma will be seen along with actress Shilpa Shetty in a movie yes you heard right, actress Anjali Sharma who was seen and loved in Dangal is now all set to be seen in the movie Sukhee which has Shilpa Shetty in lead 

Well the detailed information about the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different he has to offer with the movie Sukhee.  

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

