Exclusive! Darmiyaan actor Satyam Aarakh roped in for Janhit Mein Jaari

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made across the platform, having said that the upcoming movie titled Janhit Mein Jaari which has Nushrat Bharucha in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the upcoming movie. TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Satyam Aarakh has been roped in for the movie. Yes you heard right, actor Satyam who is known for Darmiyaan is now all set to share screen space with actress Nushrat Bharucha in the upcoming movie Janhit Mein Jaari.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see you want different he has to offer in this upcoming movie as the movie is already the talk of the town for its amazing cast.

