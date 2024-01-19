Exclusive! Deepak Bhatia and Nafe Khan roped in for movie titled Go Live

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another piece of information from the movie world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Deepak Bhatia and Nafe Khan will be seen together in the upcoming movie. Yes, you heard right, actor Deepak Bhatia who has worked in films like Bichhoo (2000), Jungle (2000), Deewangee (2002), Jaal - The Trap (2003), Shabnam Mausi (2005) will be seen sharing screen with Nafe Khan who is known for Nagarvadhu (2021), Bhag Kahan Tak Bhagega (2016) and Unfriends (2019).

These will be seen together in the movie titled Go Live.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by these actors are still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie.

