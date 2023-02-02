Exclusive! Dhamaka and The Big Bull actor Aeklavya Tomer joins the cast of the movie Ground Zero

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive news from the world of Bollywood digital and Television and now keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information we are back with another exclusive news from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Aeklavya Tomer is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ground Zero, yes you heard right, actor Aeklavya Tomer who is known for amazing contribution with the projects like Dhamaka and The Big Bull is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ground Zero which has Emraan Hashmi in leading role.

Ground Zero is the upcoming movie of Excel entertainment which has Emraan Hashmi, also the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the upcoming movie.

