EXCLUSIVE! Dhokh: Round D Corner director Kookie Gulati opens up about his experience while shooting the film; says getting R Madhavan on board was our biggest victory

MUMBAI :Kookie Gulati started his career in the early 2000s. He mainly made music videos at the time and was closely associated with a company called Tips Films. He launched artists like Jazzy B, Atif Aslam & worked with various names such as Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Stereo Nation, etc. He also launched a few models/actresses including Priyanka Chopra, Amrita Rao, Urvashi Sharma, Tanushree Dutta, etc. He has shot over 300 music videos by now including a few Film songs and promotional trailers.

He has also worked as an Associate Director on films like Ishq Vishk & Fida. After that he directed his own feature film Prince produced by Tips starring Vivek Oberoi.

After that he took a break from direction and got into producing. He created and produced content for Television.

He also worked as a Creative Director on a film called Total Dhamaal.

He most recently directed the film Dhokha; Round D Corner starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar and Khushali Kumar.

ALSO READ: Khushali Kumar says Pratik Gandhi is a very observant actor

Tellychakkar got in touch with the director and got to know some interesting insights.

What was the experience like shooting for such a crime thriller?

“I think the story itself was so interesting and intriguing. We shot this during the lockdown so it had its own challenges. Making a film in those conditions and then getting a theatrical release, it has been an amazing journey. This film has had its own ups and downs. But finally it is out in the theaters and I am so glad about the response. It feels great that we tried to bring something different to the people.”

The film has a stellar cast. What was it like working with such amazing talents?

“When you have an R Madhavan saying yes to a film, it kind of validates the fact that you have written something out of the box and that it’s not a regular film. The biggest victory for me was getting him on board. Once he said yes, my producers got a lot of confidence. Khushali then came on board. I took her audition and I thought that she had something really intriguing and fresh about her. I knew she would add so much to the story. Then the surprise package which I always knew was Aparshakti Khurana. I think between Aparshakti and Khushali, we hit a sixer. Talking about Darshan, I think he is one of the most genuine and hard working actors. He brings in a lot of effort and positivity to the set and the character.”

How was the idea for the plot of Dhokha generated?

“I did an action thriller film “Prince” in 2010. After that I took a sabbatical and stopped filming. Then I thought, why not take everything away that I got so spoiled within Prince and do a one day’s story located in a house. The only tools I had were pure content and acting. That’s where the gem came from and I kept challenging myself while developing the plot.”

ALSO READ:Adorable! Take a sneak peek into Rocketry actor R Madhavan’s lavish lifestyle that includes luxurious home and swanky cars

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.