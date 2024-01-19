Exclusive! Dhoom and Bluffmaster actor Bhupindder Bhoopii joins Nafe and others for a movie

Actor Bhupindder Bhoopii who is known for Dhoom, Bluffmaster, Ek Haseena thi, Rowdy Rathore and others is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Go Live
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms in terms of movies and OTT series. Now, keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, we are back with the same. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Bhupindder Bhoopii will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Go Live. Yes, you heard right. Actor Bhupindder Bhoopii who is known for Dhoom, Bluffmaster, Ek Haseena thi, Rowdy Rathore and others is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Go Live.

Also read- Exclusive! Dhoom and Rowdy Rathore actor Bhupindder Bhoopii roped in for Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947

The movie also has names like Nafe Khan and Deepak Bhatia ,also, the detailed information about the character played by the actor Bhupindder Bhoopii  is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer with this movie.

ALSO READ- Exclusive! Dhoom and Bluffmaster actor Bhupindder Bhoopii joins Kunal Khemu for a series

 

 

