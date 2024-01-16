Exclusive! Dhoom and Rowdy Rathore actor Bhupindder Bhoopii roped in for Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another piece of information from the movie world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Bhupindder Bhoopii will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Lahore 1947. Yes, you heard right, Actor Bhupindder Bhoopii who was seen and loved in projects like Dhoom, Rowdy Rathore, Apne, No Problem, and others is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Lahore 1947.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie as he has known for his contribution over the time.

Lahore, 1947 produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema

