Exclusive! Diana Penty roped in for movie Section 84

MUMBAI:Actress Diana Penty has been one winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is indeed one of the major head on turners coming from the Bollywood industry who is known for her acting and her cuteness.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and projects of the actress and now there is information that the actress will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Section 84.

Yes you heard right, actress Diana Penty is now all set to be seen in an upcoming movie titled Section 84 which has Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actress has to offer in this upcoming movie as the news is already grabbing the attention of the fans because of the mage star Amitabh Bachchan.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the actress in the upcoming movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

