Exclusive! Dibyendu Bhattacharya is my father-in-law as he did my Kanyadan second time Sharad Kelkar

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Code Name Tiranga has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser was out and the team is all set to launch the trailer on 28th September. One day before the trailer launch the team organised a Press Conference which was attended by the cast and the director of the movie and the Press Conference was held in Mumbai.

In the press Conference Dibyendu Bhattacharya revealed that it was a great mixed of emotional journey as he has lost his mother during the shooting process, the actor also revealed how the entire team was standing with him during this difficult time and it was a time when the world was facing the pandemic and 2020 lockdown.

On the other hand director of the movie Ribhu Dasgupta said he was looking forward to presenting Parineeti Chopra in a completely different avatar in the movie after The Girl On The Train. Parineeti Chopra says that performing such a character which she has never done before it was very inspirational in itself and that keeps her ongoing throughout the process of the movie.

Sharad Kelkar went Candid and shared a story about how Dibyendu Bhattacharya is his father-in-law as the actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya did his Kanyadan when he got married to his wife for the second time.

It was a great bond of friendship which can be seen during the Press Conference of the movie and we look forward to see the same magic on screen when the movie hit the big screen on 14th October.

