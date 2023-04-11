Exclusive! Dilli Dark actor Shantanu Anam on his character, “Debu’s character is a mirror to show that we don’t even spare the dark skinned Indians.”

MUMBAI: When we talk about the content that has been offered to the audience in recent years, we can see how there are directors and story writers who have given some wonderful and unique content to the audience.

One such movie is Dilli Dark wherein we get to see a Nigerian character Michael Okeke, a student who lives in New Delhi.

The story is about how Michael wants to get his MBA and settle in India. However, his part-time job makes his life hard in Delhi. The movie was premiered at the MAMI film festival and will be premiered at Tallinn Black Nights festival for international premiere.

The character of Michael Okeke is played by Samuel Abiola Robinson while the character of Debu is played by Shantanu Anam.

Shantanu Anam has been a part of many amazing projects as an actor and as a writer like LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse, Hamara Bar Happy Hour and many more.

Also read - 'Speechless' is about a couple who are together, yet apart: Director

Tellychakkar got in touch with Shantanu Anam where he talked about his character in the movie, the USP of the movie and much more.

Tell us about the character in the movie.

My character’s name is Debu, a Bengali boy living in Delhi. I’m the neighbor of Michael. It’s very evident that the film is talking about racism and the kind of treatment that the people of different skin tones get in India, specifically in Delhi. Talking about Debu, he is an outsider who lives in Delhi for work. He’s been in Delhi for the last 7 years, due to which, if he speaks in English or Bengali, there is a touch of Bengali language but when he speaks in Hindi, there is no touch of Bengali in it. Being an outsider, he also has to deal with the racism that Delhi and India in general has to offer. While we are an extremely diverse, tolerant and loving country, there is still a lot of ignorance. So Debu’s character was an interesting exploration because the film is going through an exploration of how a Nigerian goes through racism in Delhi but Debu’s character is a mirror to show that we don’t even spare the dark skinned Indians. However, this is shown in a comedic way.

What made you say ‘Yes’ for the movie?

I read the script and I really liked it. I really wanted to do it. The work that I’m always proud of has always been Delhi-based work. I have lived there and spent a lot of years there so when it comes to the language, the people, the slang etc, I can understand it very well.

What are the highpoints and USP of the movie?

While it’s doing great at film festivals, world premiere at MAMI and International premiere at Tallinn Black Nights festival. While the subject is very sensitive and deep, the execution is very entertaining. At the MAMI premiere the show was packed so much that we had to send back 40-50 people. We’ve had houseful shows at every screening, because at a festival, having a movie that is light is such a blessing.

Also read - Uff! Check out Bhumi Pednekar’s hot looks

This was our conversation with Shantanu Anam. Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.