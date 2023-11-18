Exclusive! Dilli Dark actor Shantanu Anam on his desire to work with TVF, “I would also love to work in a TVF show.”

Tellychakkar got in touch with Shantanu Anam where he talked about his desired character, actor, director and much more.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 21:30
movie_image: 
Shantanu

MUMBAI: When we talk about the content that has been offered to the audience in recent years, we can see how there are directors and story writers who have given some wonderful and unique content to the audience.

One such movie is Dilli Dark wherein we get to see a Nigerian character Michael Okeke, a student who lives in New Delhi.

The story is about how Michael wants to get his MBA and settle in India. However, his part-time job makes his life hard in Delhi. The movie was premiered at the MAMI film festival and will be premiered at Tallinn Black Nights festival for international premiere.

The character of Michael Okeke is played by Samuel Abiola Robinson while the character of Debu is played by Shantanu Anam.

Shantanu Anam has been a part of many amazing projects as an actor and as a writer like LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse, Hamara Bar Happy Hour and many more.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Shantanu Anam where he talked about his desired character, actor, director and much more.

What’s a role that you want but haven’t been offered to you yet?

I would have loved to play the lead in Scam 2003. I would have loved to do anything that Rajkumar Rao does. I am a very big fan of him and anything he touches, I’m interested in it.

Tell us about your desired actor and director.

I would love to work with Zoya Akhtar, would love to be a part of anything that she makes. I would also love to work in a TVF show. I would love to do a show like Sandeep Bhaiya. I thought Aspirants was fantastic. I think Sunny Hinduja’s character was fabulous and I would kill for a role like that. Talking about actors, I would like to work with Rajkumar Rao and Alia Bhatt.

What are your upcoming projects?

I also write and produce a bunch of stuff. So I’m looking to some of the stuff that I have written. So my next project would probably as a writer and I’m also planning to direct a horror comedy next year.

This was our conversation with Shantanu Anam. Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

