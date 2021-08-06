EXCLUSIVE: Director Rahul Kumar Shukla on his upcoming movie ‘Upnyaas’

MUMBAI: Writer-director Rahul Kumar Shukla has been impressing fans over time with his amazing contribution in the industry. Is She Raju, Pappu Caretaker, and Jumma Another Friday are some of the projects of the filmmaker. He is all set to impress fans with his upcoming thriller movie titled ‘Upnyaas’.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with Rahul Kumar Shukla with regard to his upcoming directorial movie, where the filmmaker revealed its background. Rahul Kumar said this is a psychological thriller based on the story of a pulp fiction writer, who is engrossed in his books so much so that things started affecting him psychologically. The audience will surely love it as something like this has never been seen before.

He also revealed that stories like these are the need of the hour, and it is important to tell them as many people do not take problems related to the mind and psychology seriously and avoid them very easily. This movie is a small effort to throw light on the psychological behaviour of a human being and to understand the importance of a healthy mind.

Talking about the cast of the movie, amazing talents like Aditya Lakhia, Puja Dikshit, and Nadeem Khan feature in it.

Well, no doubt the premise of the movie looks very interesting, and we look forward to seeing ‘Upnyaas’. The director revealed that the release date will be out soon.

