Exclusive! Director Rensil D'Silva on his upcoming movie dial 100, and on working with Manoj Bajpai after 20 years

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rensil D'Silva has been contributing over time with his amazing direction and film making contribution, Rensil D'Silva has delivered some amazing projects like Saif Ali Khan starrer Kurbaan, Ungli, and as a writing project like Rang De Basanti, Aks, and few others. Now the director is all set to show his direction skills once again with his upcoming movie dial 100.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the director Rensil D'Silva with regards to her upcoming thriller movie Dial 100, where the director revealed that this is not only a normal thriller drama, but he will call this one an emotional thriller, as this movie has a lot of emotions and it will surely take you in a roller coaster ride filled with emotions, thrill, suspense, and drama.

On collaborating with actor Manoj Bajpai after 20 years after the movie Aks which also had Amitabh Bachchan, the director revealed that, he was very happy and he knew that something best would come out with this project, as he has some finest talents which include not only Manoj Bajpai, but also Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar.

Well, no doubt the trailer of the movie Dial 100 is already creating loud noise in b-town, The film will premiere on 6 August 2021 on ZEE5

