Exclusive! Dono actress Kanikka Kapur on her experience shooting for the movie, “I’m the kind of person who likes to do meaningful content rather than some light-hearted content where you don’t take away anything.”

MUMBAI : Kanikka Kapur, a very talented actress who is known for her iconic show ‘Ek Duje Vaaste’ season 2, has made her debut in Hindi movie industry. The actress has done theatres back in her college days and afterwards she started her career with modelling. She won many beauty pageants like 'Miss Mood Indigo 2013', 'Femina Style Diva North 2014', 'Manappuram Miss Queen Of India 2015' and 'Miss Asia 2015'.

She debuted as an actress in a 2017 Telugu film ‘Tippu’, at the age of 18. She also appeared in many TV commercials where she was admired by the audience.

Kanikka has now made her Hindi movie debut with ‘Dono’. Dono is a theatrical release and features Rajveer Deol and Paloma Thakeria. The movie is loved by the audience and no one can get over how beautiful Kanikka Kapur looks and performs in the movie.

Tellychakar got in touch with Kanikka Kapur where she talked about the audience reaction for the movie, her initial reaction for the character and much more.

What do you have to say about the audience reaction for the movie?

I really like it. We have been reading the reviews of course but actually we did a screening in Delhi. I’m from Delhi and so in the screening I had invited a lot of my friends, my grandparents and parents were also there. Basically, people from all age groups were watching it, paying attention and not getting bored at all. It was very nice to see everyone actually engrossed in the film.

How was your experience shooting for your first movie project?

This is my first Bollywood film in general and that feeling is really different. You have dreamt of something for so long and when you finally see it coming true. I think you can’t really put it in words. I feel lucky that I got my first break with Rajshri Production because their movies have values. In every movie there’s a meaningful lesson. I’m the kind of person who likes to do meaningful content rather than some light-hearted content where you don’t take away anything. I was very happy playing my character in the film.

What was your initial reaction when you were approached for the character and what made you say ‘Yes”?

When I auditioned for it, I was only focused on nailing my auditions because only if you do well in the auditions, you get to go further. So in the beginning it wasn’t about the decision if I want to do it or not. So I had to ace my auditions and after that I went further. I had my screen test in the Rajshri office with Rajveer, and that’s when I finally realized that this might really happen. What I really liked about my character was that it was very strong. My character is of the bride who is questioning something that she doesn’t feel right about, like some traditions that she doesn’t understand. So that’s why I liked her character and I really wanted to do it.

This was our conversation with Kanikka Kapur. Share your love for her, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.