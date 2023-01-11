Exclusive! Don't just act, just be real with a character was the advice given by Salman Khan to me" Alizeh Agnihotri

During the trailer launch event and the Press Conference debutant Alizeh Agnihotri spoke in detail about the advice she got from her uncle Salman Khan
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 20:06
movie_image: 
Salman

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Farray that will make the acting debut of Alizeh Agnihotri who is the niece of superstar Salman Khan has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser was out. The trailer of the movie is out and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast members along with the director and superstar Salman Khan.

During the Press Conference debutant Alizeh Agnihotri spoke on her excitement With regards ti her debut and said that she really cannot watch herself on screen, it is very difficult to watch yourself on the big screen she says. Talking about the advice given by her uncle superstar Salman Khan Alizeh adds, Salman Khan told her just to be real and not to act, he said to be real with the character and just understand the character in the real possible way.

Also read - OMG! Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas show canceled due to non ticket sales, movie labeled as a ‘unmitigated disaster’

Talking about the preparation Alizeh Agnihotri says that she had to go through many workshops which was demanded by the director of the movie, and even though director Soumendra Padhi is very to friendly he was very strict as master on the set and he never addressed the entrie team with their real names but he use to call them with their character name.

No doubt, the trailer of the movie is looking very promising and we look forward to see what the entire team has to offer with this upcoming thriller titled Farray which is all set to hit the big screen on 24th November.

What are your views on these words of Alizeh Agnihotri  and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - It's a film wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter'!

Farray Alizeh Agnihotri Salman Khan skf Vivek Agnihotri Jamtara Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 11/01/2023 - 20:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits
MUMBAI : Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses of this generation. Be it her red carpet appearances or her...
Exclusive! "Movies now a days are going off, we are not making Hindustani movies" Salman Khan on movies not running at the box office
MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is indeed one of the bankable actors we have, over the time the actor has delivered some...
Exclusive! Don't just act, just be real with a character was the advice given by Salman Khan to me" Alizeh Agnihotri
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Farray that will make the acting debut of Alizeh Agnihotri who is the niece of superstar...
After Jawan’s “Prevue”, first asset from SRK’s Dunki to also get its own unique terminology?
MUMBAI: Just as Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" made waves with its unit named as ‘"prevue",  the buzz is that most...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: What! Reyansh challenges Aaradhna, both part ways
MUMBAI :Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
It's a film wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter'!
MUMBAI: While setting the right tone of patriotism, the makers of India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter' launched '...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits
Latest Video
Related Stories
Disha Patani
Uff! Check out Disha Patani’s sexy plunging neckline outfits
Salman
Exclusive! "Movies now a days are going off, we are not making Hindustani movies" Salman Khan on movies not running at the box office
SRK
After Jawan’s “Prevue”, first asset from SRK’s Dunki to also get its own unique terminology?
Fighter
It's a film wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter'!
KARWA CHAUTH
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the list of celebrity couples who fast together during the auspicious day of Karva Chauth
Tejas
OMG! Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas show canceled due to non ticket sales, movie labeled as a ‘unmitigated disaster’