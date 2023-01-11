Exclusive! Don't just act, just be real with a character was the advice given by Salman Khan to me" Alizeh Agnihotri

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Farray that will make the acting debut of Alizeh Agnihotri who is the niece of superstar Salman Khan has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser was out. The trailer of the movie is out and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast members along with the director and superstar Salman Khan.

During the Press Conference debutant Alizeh Agnihotri spoke on her excitement With regards ti her debut and said that she really cannot watch herself on screen, it is very difficult to watch yourself on the big screen she says. Talking about the advice given by her uncle superstar Salman Khan Alizeh adds, Salman Khan told her just to be real and not to act, he said to be real with the character and just understand the character in the real possible way.

Also read - OMG! Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas show canceled due to non ticket sales, movie labeled as a ‘unmitigated disaster’

Talking about the preparation Alizeh Agnihotri says that she had to go through many workshops which was demanded by the director of the movie, and even though director Soumendra Padhi is very to friendly he was very strict as master on the set and he never addressed the entrie team with their real names but he use to call them with their character name.

No doubt, the trailer of the movie is looking very promising and we look forward to see what the entire team has to offer with this upcoming thriller titled Farray which is all set to hit the big screen on 24th November.

What are your views on these words of Alizeh Agnihotri and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - It's a film wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter'!