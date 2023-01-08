Exclusive! Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday on age gap between actors and actresses in professional and personal life, "I don't think that people should think about the age"

Ananya Panday, who will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2, at the trailer launch of the film spoke about the age gap between the actors and actresses. Read on to know more...
movie_image: 
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 which stars Ayushmann Khurrana opposite her. The age gap between Ayushmann and Ananya is 14 years. The actress is reportedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur who is also around 13 years older than her. 

Recently, at the trailer launch of Dream Girl 2, when Ananya was asked about the age gap between actors and actresses in professional and personal life, the actress gave a big smile and ignored the personal life part and just spoke about her professional life. 

She stated, "I don't think that it's today's issue, I think it is always been there this age gap. I don't think people should think about the age when they are watching a film. If two people are suiting the character then there's no problem."

The age gap between actors and actresses, especially in Hindi movies, has always been the topic of debate. We have many actors in the industry who are in their 50s but they romance actresses who are in their 20s. 

What do you have to sa about the age gap between actors and actresses in movies? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Dream Girl 2, the film is slated to release on 25th August 2023. It is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

