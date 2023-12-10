Exclusive! Dream Girl 2 actress Anusha Mishra reveals about the time she got cheated on, read to know more

MUMBAI: Actress Anusha Mishra, made her debut with the show Tera Kya Hoga Alia? and recently made her Hindi movie debut with Dream Girl 2.

Talking about her role, Anusha plays the daughter of Paresh Rawal in the second franchise Dream Girl of Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial venture starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Anusha plays the role of Sakina who is a happy-go-lucky soul

Also read - Tera Kya Hoga Aliya lead Anusha Mishra talks about her Bollywood Debut with Dreamgirl 2

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about stalking a co-star, gossiping about co-actors and much more

Never have I ever got cheated on

It’s a childhood story actually. I was in 7th or 8th grade and the person, who was my boyfriend, who was not really with me because I was the other person. So that was really sad and I have not dated anyone since then.

Never have I ever lied on my first date

I have not. I mean there’s nothing to lie about. If you don’t like the way I am then you can go and find someone else.

Never have I ever pretended to like my co-star

I have but I can’t tell you who that is. I cannot tell you anything (Whispers ‘TV’).

Never have I ever drunk texted or called

I have. I call my best friends after I get drunk. Drunk, meaning just had a couple of drinks and then I start to miss my friends. A month ago, one of my friends was moving back to France. I got a little that day and I called him, saying “Bro! I miss you! I love you! Where are you?” and she said, “I sick”. So I told her to hang up.

Never have I ever given a fake review to someone

No, I’m very honest.

Never have I ever shoplifted

No, I’ve done that.

Never have I ever stolen or taken something from set.

Not stolen but I took permission and I got my pair of earrings from my very first scene in Dream Girl 2. I requested the costume team if I can have it and they agreed. From ‘Tera Kya Hoga Alia?’ I got that Holi outfit, the white one which Alia was wearing. I requested them and they gave it.

Never have I ever regretted going on a date

Actually I don’t go on a lot of dates but I’ve regretted any of it.

Never have I ever regretted playing a particular role

Never. I mean I have only played 3 roles in my career.

Never have I ever been jealous of my friend or partner

I’m very happy for everyone that I’m associated with or for everyone that are associated with me. I only pray that good things happen to them.

Never have I ever stalked my co-star

Of course I have. I have stalked a couple of people, for example, that are doing other shows, like Chhavi from Tera Kya Hoga Alia. She was in the second season. I wouldn’t say stalking but at that that I was following her and just looking as she got to do an ad with Madhuri Dixit so I was like “Oh! That is great for you. I’m just gonna go away from the page now.”

Never have I ever been hit on by a co-star

Nobody finds me interesting enough to hit on me. It’s cool I don’t have a problem with it.

Never have I ever bitched/gossiped about my co-star

Of course I have. There are some misunderstandings that keep happening on the set. This is during the days of Tera Kya Hoga Alia. In case of movies, I mean they are all such great people, I cannot even think about bitching. Just learning from them was big enough but during the shooting of Tera Kya Hoga Alia, we used to have words with each other. So, about my co-star, Harshad Arora. I had many conversations with my directors or someone. I have gossiped with Harshad too. Bitching is a wrong word here but I have gossiped about him. I’m a huge gossip-monger, sorry! He was listening to my gossip, not doing any gossip himself. He is a very reserved kind of a person. At least at that time he was, we haven’t been in contact as much but yes.

Never have I ever had a same-sex encounter.

No. I mean I have been hit on by someone who was of the same gender but nothing really happened.

Also read - Tera Kya Hoga Aliya lead Anusha Mishra talks about her Bollywood Debut with Dreamgirl 2

This was our fun conversation with Anusha Mishra. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.