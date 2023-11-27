Exclusive! Ehan Bhatt on his chemistry with Khushali Kumar, “We knew what the scene demands and that when you see the chemistry.”

MUMBAI: When it comes to the Hindi movie industry, one of the most adored and respected actresses is Khushali Kumar. She has been capturing the hearts and attention of her fans with her stunning photo shoots and appearances over the years. The acclaimed actress, who made her acting debut with the movie ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’, is now soon to be seen in the romantic thriller ‘Starfish’.

The trailer of the movie looked really promising and we got to see Khushali Kumar, Ehan Bhat, Tusharr Khanna and Milind Soman giving a really good performance.

The movie has finally been released and the audience are loving the storyline, the characters and the performances of the actors. The audience have clearly enjoyed the journey of Tara and have also appreciated the performance of Ehan Bhatt.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Ehan Bhatt revealed some very interesting things about the movie, his character in the movie and much more.

What do you have to say about your character in the movie?

To be honest, when I reflect on it and think about what is the genre of our film, I can’t decide what the accurate word is to tell you this is it because in every film there is conflict and there is a conclusion but in this one, in every turning page, in the screenplay, there’s conflict, confusion and then so much more happening that it’s going to keep gripping and glued to your knees. She (Khushali Kumar) said that she is marine diver, I’m a musician who travels the world, There another guy (Tusharr Khanna) who is a captain in the navy, and then there is another spiritual person (Milind Soman), and how all these characters come into her life, impact and change the course of her life. I think it’s more about self-discovery of Tara.

What would you like to say about the chemistry between you and Khushali?

She’s very driven to her characters and and even before the scenes she would try not to talk to you, you have to leave her alone and I understood that from the beginning because she wants to maintain that headspace for whatever she is doing. I was prepped from the beginning. My prep doesn’t start on the day I’m working, but starts way before. From the moment I read the script and feel that I’m doing this, it starts from there. I start to see myself differently. When you are on that frequency and then you meet a co-actor who is also on that same frequency, you don’t need the script anymore and that’s what I felt for Khushali. We knew what the scene demands and that when you see the chemistry.

What is a desired character that you would love to play but hasn’t been offered yet? Also, who is your dream director?

Boxer. It’s not a dream role but I really wanna play a boxer or may be an action film. And Director, Zoya Akhtar. She’s fab

