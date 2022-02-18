Exclusive! Even I got my fair share but I don’t think I am there yet: Shreya Dhanwanthy on dealing with social media trolling

MUMBAI: Actress Shreya Dhanwanthy in this exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com talks about the response she has been getting for her special appearance in the film Looop Lapeta which was premiered on Netflix. She also talks about her take on bold scenes and how she deals with social media trolling.

What kind of feedback you have been getting for the cameo in Looop Lapeta?

It is a lovely small special appearance which the makers asked me to do in the film. I didn’t have many dialogues in the film but I have a big monolog of approximately three minutes. The fact that people are loving that monolog and I am getting a lot of appreciation from the people. The audience was impressed by the monolog so that made me very happy.

What kinds of characters you are looking forward to doing?

For me, there is no particular kind of role but as an actor whatever excites me to make me feel that I have to be a part of this project. I have not planned anything now, that I will be doing only a particular role or anything. Whatever comes my way and if the scripts really excite me as an actor will surely take those films.

What is your take on bold scenes?

It is so funny that an audience can see bold scenes or violence but they can’t see the expression of love on the screen. It is very funny to me, where you can see bloodshed on the screen but you can’t see anything about expressing love.

How do you deal with social media trolling?

Yes, of course, if you are there on social media then there will be trolling. Even I got my fair share but I don’t think I am there yet. I think I am still under the radar but hopefully, I will have to face it in the later stage of my career. I don’t get offended by all those things. I try to ignore them by putting my phone off.

