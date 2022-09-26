Exclusive! “Even though it's a remake, the magic which is created by Hrithik and Saif is something new” Pushkar - Gayathri on Vikram Vedha

Director duo Pushkar - Gayathri spoke in detail about their upcoming movie Vikram Vedha which has Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the leading role. They also spill beens on how different the Hindi version is.

movie_image: 
MUMBAI : No doubt Tamil movie Vikram Vedha which had R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role was immensely loved by the fans. The movie which is directed by director duo Pushkar-Gayathri is back with the Hindi version of the movie which has Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the leading role.

Ever since the trailer of the movie was out, the fans were looking forward to the movie because it created a strong buzz and the reason is both the actors in a never seen before avatar. Director duo Pushkar-Gayathri and actor Hrithik Roshan interacted with the media where they spoke in detail about their upcoming movie and how the Hindi version is different from the Tamil version.

Director duo Pushkar and Gayathri revealed that the core sense and the plot of the movie is exactly the same but the magic which has been created when Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan come together on screen is completely different and it's perfectly bang on. There are few changes which have been done for the Hindi belt audience which will be definitely loved by the fans.

They also revealed that the fans are going to love every actor present in the movie because they are presented in a different way. Hrithik Roshan reveals that he was amazed and his mind was blown when he saw the original Vikram Vedha. On the spot, he thought to be a part of the movie if it ever remade in Bollywood. He was excited to play Vedha in the movie and very excited to share the movie with the fans.

How excited are you for the movie Vikram Vedha which is all set to hit the big screen on 30th September? 

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

