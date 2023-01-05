Exclusive! “Every parent today wants their children to compete and that's not right” - Shriya Saran

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actress Shriya Saran spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Music School and also about the takeaway from the movie.
MUMBAI :Actress Shriya Saran is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the Bollywood industry. The actress has been grabbing the attention of the fans down south as well. She is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie, Music School along with the Sharman Joshi.

During the exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Shriya Saran spoke in detail about her movie and also on her takeaway from it.

Shriya Saran on the movie Music School

Shriya Saran says that in today's time, parents put the pressure on little children right from their school days, which is not right. They should understand how every child is unique and special in its own way. The movie throws light on this concept and is really happy to be a part of such a beautiful movie. She is really looking forward to share the same with the fans.

Shriya Saran on her takeaway from the movie

Shriya Saran says that this movie is very much important, not only for children but also for parents. This movie has taught her a lot of things as a parent and how important it is to make sure how special and different your child is, rather looking at the competition around you.

Shriya Saran on the cultural differences with her husband

As we all know, Shriya Saran married to a foreigner. On asking about the cultural differences, the actress says that love does not need any language to communicate. If you are in love, you find ways to communicate with each other. But yes, there are many challenges in it as well, but that's the beauty of a relationship.

What are your views on these comments by actress Shriya Saran and how excited are you to watch her in the movie Music School?

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

About Author

