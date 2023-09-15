Exclusive! Every year something good transpires before Bappa arrives home: Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah, who has appeared in some very popular Bollywood films, her recent project being a short film, brought Ganpati to her place. She re-calls her memories and experiences when Bappa arrives at her home.
Daisy Shah

MUMBAI: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year and common people and starry celebrities both welcome Bappa at their places with a lot of enthusiasm.  

Daisy Shah, who has appeared in some very popular Bollywood films, her recent project being a short film, also brought Ganpati to her place. She said, “Every year before Bappa comes something good happens. During childhood, we did not get Ganpati at home and only learnt the importance when we shifted to Dombivali.”

(Also Read: Exclusive! Daisy Shah reveals two best friends that she made on the show and talks about Rohit Shetty scolding her

She further added, “This is when my mother told my father that we should also get Ganpati at home like everyone. I was seven years old then. As we grew we learnt the significance of the aarti and all what needs to be followed when we welcome Bappa at home.”

Recalling her experiences Daisy shared, “I always used to question God as to why a bad incident happen to me but today when I look back I realize and understand that those things happened because of a reason. We should trust God’s timing.”

While there are a lot of people who invest in eco-friendly Ganesh idols, there are still quite a number of them who do not. When asked Daisy about the same, she averred, “The eco-friendly idols are a little expensive and I completely understand that a lot of people cannot afford it. But after the day of visarjan when you see remains of the idols we bought with so much loved and prayed to floating around, it hurts. Eco-friendly idols dissolve and I would just say that people should try and do their bit.”

(Also Read: What! Check out why Daisy Shah said that Shiv Thakare is not her elder brother ; read to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

  


 

