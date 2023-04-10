Exclusive! "Everyone will feel to have a friend like Gappu my character in the movie" actor Manik Papneja on his movie Dono

MUMBAI: Actor Manik Papneja has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting, the actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Dono which has Rajveer Deol and Paloma in the leading role.

During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar acto Manik Papneja spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Dono and on what made him say yes for the movie.

Manik Papneja on his character in the movie

Manik Papneja says he will be seen playing the character of Gopal aka Gappu, who is the best friend of Dev played by Rajveer Deol, there is a wedding which is attended by Dev and Gappu and Gappu who is the best friend of Dev is trying to set him with any girl, he also says that Gappu one such friend everyone will have in their life and they will miss them if they are not with them

Manik Papneja on what made him say yes for the movie

Manik Papneja says that first of all it was the part which he loved a lot, this character of Gopal and secondly it has to be the passion and the dedication of the director Avnish to make this movie and his love for cinema and lastly he adds who would not love to collaborate with the Rajshri production, they are just legends.

ALSO READ - Hilarious! Shraddha Kapoor gives a befitting reply to netizens questioning her about her marriage plans

Manik Papneja on dream actors and directors to work with

Manik Papneja says that he is really looking forward to work with super star Shahrukh Khan, who does not have a dream to work with the Superstar he says, on the other hand talking about the directors he is really looking forward to work with Dibakar Banerjee, he just love the cinema created by the filmmaker and really looking forward to work with him.

What are your views on the actor Manik Papneja and how excited are you to see him in the movie Dono, do let us know in the comment section.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ - Aww! Check out the cutest picture posted by Kunal Khemu to wish wife Soha Ali Khan on her birthday