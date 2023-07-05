Exclusive! “Explore all the opportunities which life gives you” Appurv Gupta on his on-going mantra in life

MUMBAI: Actor and comedian Appurv Gupta has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his wonderful comedy. The actor is now all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Afwaah, which has Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

The trailer of the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans. During an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, here's what the actor has to say about his on-going mantra in life and also on his upcoming projects.

One thing about Bhumi and Nawaz that the fans do not know?

The actor says, “I didn't get the chance to work with Bhumi and Nawaz. All my scenes were majorly with Sumeet Vyas and shooting with him was an amazing experience. I have always admired his craft when I used to watch him in TVF's web series in 2015. Shooting a scene with him is an experience which I can never forget. One thing I know about Sumeet Vyas is that, he has the ability to get into the character as soon as he hears 'action'. We, as a comedian are the same on and off stage, but trained actors have this amazing talent to get into the character in a fraction of second.

What is your on-going mantra in life?

Appurv Gupta says, “I follow one thing and that is, explore all the opportunities which life gives you”.

What are your upcoming projects?

Appurv Gupta says, “I am travelling with my show GENUINELY in June. I am covering 12 cities. Other than that, I am working for a finance show which will be up on my YouTube channel soon. Along with that, I am starting a news-based show, which is very similar to late-night comedy shows”.

