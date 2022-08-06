Exclusive! Fans are going to see Abhimanyu in a completely different avatar: Sabbir Khan on Nikamma

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sabbir Khan has been contributing to the industry owith his beautiful filmmaking skills. We have seen some amazing projects of his getting all the love from the fans. Sabbir Khan is now all set for his upcoming movie Nikamma, which has Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia in the leading roles.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, this is what the director had to say on the movie and the shooting experience with the cast.

Sabbir Khan on his movie Nikamma

Sabbir Khan revealed that this movie is a fresh take and that fans will get to see a completely different avatar of Abhimanyu Dasani. They will love him. He adds that Abhimanyu has done romance and action movies, but this time, fans will see him in a mainstream action masala movie.

Sabbir Khan on the expectation from the cast

Sabbir Khan said that Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia have surpassed his expectations in many places. He says ultimately, they are the faces that fans are going to see in the movie and they have done so many beautiful improvisations that he loved and that have enhanced the scenes. He has been fortunate that the actors were into the script and movie, and that made the process easy.

ALSO READ – Abhimanyu Dassani lost 10 kgs for Meenakshi Sundareshwar after sporting a bulky body in Nikamma

Sabbir Khan on the shooting experience

Sabbir Khan said it was a great experience collaborating with an amazing bunch of talented people which also include Shilpa Shetty, who had a positive energy. The Lucknow schedule especially brought everyone closer.

We look forward to see what the filmmaker has to offer in the upcoming movie Nikamma, which is all set to hit the big screen on 17 June.

How excited are you about this upcoming movie? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – OMG! These celebrities wore the most expensive outfits at a recent awards event