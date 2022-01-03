Exclusive! "Fans will see a great bond of friendship between Shahid’s and my character": Anjum Batra on his character in the movie Jersey

MUMBAI: Anjum Batra who was recently seen in the movie 83 which has Ranveer Singh in the leading role is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Jersey which has Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leading role.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with actor Anjum Batra with regards to his upcoming movie Jersey and on working with Shahid Kapoor

Anjum Batra on his movie Jersey and his character

Talking about the movie, the actor revealed that this movie will throw light on the relationship between a father and son, how far a father can go to fulfill a simple wish of his son is something amazingly shown in the movie. Throwing some light on his character, the actor reveals he will be seen playing the best friend to Shahid Kapoor whose name is Amrit. Fans will see some great bond of friendship between Shahid and his character.

Anjum Batra on saying yes to the movie

Anjum Batra says that when he heard about the movie and his character in it for the very first time he was very excited because the characterization was beautifully done, this movie has a beautiful message and it was a beautiful way of storytelling which will be definitely loved by the fans.

Anjum Batra on the USP of the movie

This movie will throw light on many relationships like father and son, husband and wife, and also on best friends, which will be the highlight of the movie. Also, it will be the performance of the actor Shahid Kapoor which will definitely win the hearts of fans. The message of the movie is very beautiful and will touch the hearts of fans.

No doubt the trailer has already created a buzz across social media. The movie was supposed to release on 31st December but it got postponed due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country, and now the fans are eagerly waiting for the new release date of the movie.

